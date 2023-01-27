Ruby May Macy (October 18, 1934 – January 24, 2023)

Ruby May Macy, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 46 years and a former resident of Gillette, Wyoming. Mrs. Macy died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 18, 1934, in Upton, Wyoming, the daughter of William Gray and Edna Overton.

Mrs. Macy worked for the City of Rock Springs as a meter-maid for many years. She also worked being a waitress for the most of her life.

She married Robert W. Macy II in New Castle, Wyoming in 1952.

Her interests included bowling, traveling to Wendover, Nevada with friends to gamble, listening and dancing to her favorite music, loved going for rides in the car and stopping at Wendy’s to get a vanilla frosty! She especially loved seeing and spending time with family and all her grandchildren. That is what brought the most happiness and joy to her life.

Survivors include: three daughters, Shawnda Macy: Tena Macy: Rhonda Friel and husband Brian all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Keith Macy and wife Glenda and Kent Macy, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Lois Jones of Windsor, Colorado; one brother Jim Gray of Upton, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren, Chris Macy; Danny Macy; Troy Macy; Larry Macy; Michelle Byers; Michael Macy; Sonya Gallegos; Chasity Ryan; Cassie Gale; Robert Friel; Chelsey Smith; 22 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six brothers; one son, Chris Macy and one great-grandchild, Cooper Smith.

Following Cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com.