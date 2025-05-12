Rudy ‘Chick’ Magagna (March 5, 1934 – May 5, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rudy Magagna, 91, lovingly known as “Chick”, a cherished resident of Rock Springs. Chick passed away Monday, May 5, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident.

Chick was born March 30, 1934, in Rock Springs; the son of Fred L. Magagna and Mary Abrahm Magagna.

Chick’s formative years were spent in the schools of Rock Springs, culminating in his graduation from Rock Springs High School in 1952. Pursuing higher education, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming, equipping him for a successful career in business management.

He played wingback for the Wyoming Cowboys from 1952-1956, earning the nickname Quick Chick. He was part of the 1956 Sun Bowl Champions and made lifelong friendships with many of his teammates.

He married Olga Yovich April 21, 1957 in Rock Springs and she preceded him in death on May 15, 2002.

He later married Colleen Peterson February 28, 2009 in Rock Springs.

His professional journey saw him devotedly serving the Sweetwater County School District #1 for 17 years, retiring on July 1, 1993, as a respected business manager. Throughout his career, he was admired for his diligence, integrity, and leadership.

Chick’s commitment to service extended beyond his career. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, an experience that he carried with pride throughout his life.

A man of community spirit, Chick was an active member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #151 and was involved with several local boards, including the Civil Service Commission for Police and Fire and the City of Rock Springs Recreation Board. His dedication to civic service, which included coaching church league youth in football and basketball, left an indelible mark on the community he loved so dearly.

Survivors include his wife Colleen Peterson-Magagna of Rock Springs; two sons, Michael Magagna of Rock Springs, Mark Magagna and wife Annette of Rock Springs; two daughters Linda Magagna Coniglio and husband Dino of Arvada, Colorado, Jeanne Magagna Ulery and husband Jim of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Colleen’s son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Diana Peterson their son Christian; one sister, Mary Jo Magagna McBride of Berkeley, California; eleven grandchildren, David Coniglio, Dena Coniglio Gaulke, Michael Christopher Magagna, Erika Magagna Oakson, Greg Seals, Mason Magagna, Wesley Magagna, Jonah Ulery, Jordan Ulery Nuckols, Jenna Ulery Postell, Jaylene Ulery; six great-grandchildren, Monroe Coniglio, Grace Coniglio, Frankie Oakson, Ayla Oakson, Judah Nuckols, Jamie Nuckols; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Magagna; first wife, Olga Magagna; one brother, Fred Magagna; one sister, Emma Magagna Pointer.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Chick’s name to Holy Spirit Catholic Community Building Fund, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 A.M. Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be celebrated at 4 P.M. Monday, May 19, 2025 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Chick will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, community members, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to his family and community will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched.