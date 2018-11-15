Rulon Francis Wells (December 6, 1930 – November 13, 2018)

MCKINNON — Rulon Francis Wells, 87, of McKinnon, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the University of Utah after a massive stroke.

He was born December 6, 1930 in Provo Bench, UT, the son of Harry Davison and Gladys Kathern Kiel Wells.

Rulon married Veleda Celaya on April 7, 1954 in the Salt Lake Latter-day Saints Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was a veteran having served in the US Airforce.

Survivors include his wife Veleda C. Wells; children Rulon Kiel Wells and wife Linda Buday Wells, Ramona Wells Carle and husband Brian Wesley Carle, Charilla Wells Wagoner and husband Larry Kenneth Wagoner, Venetia Wells Beck and husband Douglas Scott Beck, Shawn Arthur Wells and wife Kelly Lorriane Williams Wells, Edward David Wells and wife Moena Helenpat Robertson Wells; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all his brothers and sisters.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the McKinnon Cemetery, McKinnon, WY.

The family request no flowers.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.