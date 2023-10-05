Rumors of Gunfire Near Commerce Drive Unfounded

GREEN RIVER – Several posts on social media Wednesday night alleged gunfire was being heard in Green River. While the city’s police department did handle a call involving a vehicle being shot, there wasn’t an incident involving a gunman firing a weapon on Commerce Drive as alleged on social media.

According to Jamie Green with the Green River Police Department, the only call the GRPD received involving possible shots involved an abandoned vehicle being shot with either an airsoft pistol or a firearm. The call took place at 7:10 p.m., with officers responding to the area near East Flaming Gorge Way. Officers spoke with the vehicle owner and gathered information. Green said the incident remains under investigation.

The Green River Fire Department had a busy evening, which some took to confirm a situation involving a gunman. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said the department dealt with multiple calls at about 7 p.m. One call involved a report of a natural gas smell at a business on Riverview Drive, while the other focused on a three-car vehicle crash near Little America. Robinson said the department wouldn’t be called to a situation involving shots fired unless there was a fire or a medical situation the fire department would need to handle.

“If it were something bigger, they’d have us on standby with EMS,” Robinson said.