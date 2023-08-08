Run for a Great Cause at the Coats for Kids 5K Family Walk/Run and 10K Trail Challenge

Enjoy a great view for a great cause at the 6th Annual Coats for Kids 5K/10K Family Trail Run coming up on Saturday, August 26th, 2023.

Top finishers will receive awards and there will be raffles prizes for all participants!

Adult Registration-$25

Child Under 18 – FREE with food or clothing donation

Extra clothing, food, and monetary donations are welcomed, priority items include: lightly used winter clothing, peanut butter, pasta and sauce, rice meals, etc.

50% of proceeds fund Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids / Food for Families program.

50% of proceeds go to RSHS Tigers Cross Country to support our student-athletes.

EVENT DETAILS

Morning-of registration: 8:00 am to 8:45 am at Stagecoach Elementary rear bus loop.

Bring a lawn chair to cheer on your family! Parking in the school's front lot will be provided.

5K & 10K trail race begins promptly at 9:00 am.

Refreshments and snacks will be available.

Do not think that love, in order to be genuine, has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired. – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta

COURSE INFORMATION

We will have an aid station!

Both courses will start at the rear Stagecoach parking lot.

Small Children – There is a dirt road skirting the 5K course for strollers… an off-road stroller would be ideal.

– There is a dirt road skirting the 5K course for strollers… an off-road stroller would be ideal. 5K – Follow single-track as well as dirt road from Stagecoach to the base of White Mountain and back.

– Follow single-track as well as dirt road from Stagecoach to the base of White Mountain and back. 10K – CHALLENGING After 5K turnoff this race continues uphill on the single track to the first shelf of White Mountain, traversing north and then moving down on two track back towards the school. Courses will be flagged.

QUESTIONS?

Contact Director Eric Urlacher

urlachere@sw1.k12.wy.us or at

(307) 259-3003

This information is presented by the sponsor of this event and was prepared without cost to Sweetwater County School District Number One. The School District’s approval of any request for use of school facilities is not, and shall not be, construed to be an endorsement of the individual or group or the message conveyed by the sponsor.