Run with Sandy 5K Donates $1,200 to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center received a $1,220 donation from Western Wyoming Community College’s Run with Sandy 5K event.

“It’s great to see so many community members come out to support this event annually and give back to our cancer center. We’re so fortunate to have a regional cancer center right here so people don’t have to travel for treatment,” said Lena Warren, the Community Outreach Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Honoring Sandy Mitchell, a former Biology professor at WWCC who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2017, the college announced that the 5K run would be an annual event to honor Mitchell as well as honor all those who battle cancer.

“I had Sandy when I went to Western years ago. She was so animated and made class fun. I can still think back to her and the impact she had on us,” explained Tiffany Marshall, the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation. “We are so grateful to WWCC for the continued partnership in honoring Sandy while supporting our cancer center and the patients in our community.”