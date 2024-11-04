Ruoff Named URA October Volunteer of the Month

Bill Ruoff was named the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Volunteer of the Month for October, 2024. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recognized Bill Ruoff as the October Volunteer of the Month Monday.

During the past month, he has dedicated countless hours cutting plywood to back Downtown Rock Springs’ International Santas for the upcoming Christmas season. According to the URA, the project wouldn’t be possible without him.

Like many, Ruoff moved to Rock Springs on the two-year plan, and never left.

“I’ve always enjoyed living here, and Rock Springs has been very good to me and my family,” he said. “Volunteering is just a way to pay back the many others who have helped me along the way in life.

He moved here in 1977 from Pennsylvania and graduated from Western Wyoming Community College in 1980. Ruoff, who has one son, Austyn, worked as a process safety supervisor for Chevron until he retired in 2020.

The word “volunteer” doesn’t seem to cover all of the community involvement he’s been involved in over the years. To name just a few, Ruoff has been a regular volunteer at the monthly mobile food distribution events and he’s served as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 4 since 1992. Ruoff’s love of woodworking, canoeing and mountaineering made him a great fit for the scoutmaster role.

He’s visited 16 countries and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Grand Teton and Gannett Peak, Wyoming’s highest point.

In fact, he met his wife, Raikhan, while working in Kazakhstan

“Raikhan has been with me step-by-step on the latest Santa project for the URA,” he said. “She has learned to use a jigsaw, and has helped me load and unload all of the plywood, and helped deliver the finished products to the URA.”

The International Santas will be displayed along South Main and North Front Streets later this month through Christmas. Each Santa will feature a QR code, guiding visitors to information about the holiday traditions and Santa figures from the represented region.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA works towards the revitalization and economic development of Downtown Rock Springs. By fostering a vibrant community atmosphere through events, beautification projects, and volunteer opportunities, the organization works to enhance the quality of life for all of the city’s residents.