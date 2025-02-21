Rushmore Furniture & Discount Outlet Announces Closeout Sale

Rushmore Discount Outlet has some fun and exciting changes coming, and you’ll be the winner with these marked-down items. Rushmore Discount Outlet is trying to make room for more ways to serve our community! Come in and check out these amazing deals.

CLOSEOUT SALE
Now- Saturday, February 22nd
714 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Genuine La-Z-Boy Ferndale chair and ottoman. Retail $1129.00. $550!!! You read that correct!!

Legends Cloud sofa/loveseat/chair. ALL THREE PIECES only $1450!!! Comfy and trendy!

Genuine La-Z-Boy accent chair. Only $250 cash and carry. Unheard of!

Genuine La-Z-Boy leather reclining accent chair. Only $500!!

Genuine La-Z-Boy Maddox recliner. Lifetime warranty on frame and reclining mechanism. Normally $799.95. Only $450!!! Cash and carry

This is a “TwinMates” bed. Drawers underneath. Mattress and TwinMates normally $599, sale for both u-haul only $375!!!

We are crazy to mark this one down, but gotta make some room! Only $1799 for this Sealy Home sectional and ottoman!

Lifetime warranty on frame!! Our best selling Bliss Feather Minky soft cover. Chaise sofa and bonus ottoman! (Pictured with lifelike Bowser) ONLY $1699!!! Our loss, your gain!

This a great leather theater set. Cupholders and storage consoles. Reclining! Movie time!! Only $1450!!

Lifetime warranty on frame!!! Move the chaise to the left, to the middle, to the right! $1300!!!!

Our popular Phoenix sectional. Ottoman can be a chaise, or a floating footrest! Only $995!!!!

Another only $995 sectional!! Lots of people can gather for hang out on this! $995 u-haul.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

