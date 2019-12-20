Russell Allen Crow (April 13, 1958 – December 14, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Russell “Russ” Allen Crow, 61, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of La Barge, Wyoming.

Mr. Crow was born on April 13, 1958 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the son of John Vincent Crow and Mary Lou Kaiser – Crow.

He attended schools in Saratoga, Wyoming and was a 1976 Graduate of Platte Valley High School.

Russ was a truck driver. He enjoyed his time spent as a truck driver and was fond of seeing the country and meeting new people. Russ was a generous, kind and caring soul who never met a person he would not help or an animal he didn’t love, and he spent the last years of his life caring for his mother.

Survivors include his parents; John Crow and wife Jackie of Pinedale, Wyoming, Mary Lou Crow of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Megan Schmidt and husband Devon of Rawlins, Wyoming, three brothers; Vince Crow and wife Sara of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Josh Crow and wife Angie of Denver, Colorado, Nathan Crow and wife Sarah of Denver, Colorado, two sisters; Becky Moeller and husband Eric of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kristi Payne and husband Bob of Livingston, Montana, three uncles; David Crow and wife Barbara of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Pete Crow and wife Marg of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Robert Hartley and Wife Abi of Saratoga, Wyoming, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date.

The family of Russell Allen Crow respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.