Russell Dean Smith (June 23, 1953 – March 4, 2023)

Russell Dean Smith, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

During his 13-year battle with multiple myeloma, he was a relentless optimist. Russ was born June 23, 1953. He was the son of William Dean Smith and Charmaine Marlene Fagnant, the oldest of five children.

He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming with the exception of a 10 year exile in Minnesota.

Russell attended school in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1971 graduate of Green River High School. He earned two Bachelor of Science degrees: Industrial Education and Industrial Tech from University of Wyoming and Utah State University.

He put his degrees to use by working at FMC for over 30 years as a maintenance engineer and supervisor.

Russ married his love, Lee Carol Scutt, on April 9, 1977 in Laramie, Wyoming. Together, they have four supercalifragilisticexpialidocious children: Erin, Jocelyn, Alyssa and Nathan.

Russ enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, at the family cabin in Bear Lake. He also enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, archery and trap shooting. One of his favorite outdoor activities was to go watch the annual dance of the sage grouse.

Russ was truly a jack of all trades, and was an incredible resource for many people, especially his children. He could help with anything from carpentry, to electrical work or plumbing. Russ remodeled two houses recently, and was an exceptional engineer.

Got a question? Call Dad. Need a tool? Call Dad. Russ took joy in visiting with others, and given enough time, could find a connection with anyone. He was a die-hard fan at his grandchildren’s activities, and his unfiltered commentary will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Lee Smith, of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Nathan Phillip Smith of North Carolina; three daughters, Erin Deanne (Tom) Arnold of Green River, Wyoming; Jocelyn Lee (Joe) Palinek of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Alyssa Ellen (Traeger) Sperry of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Brad Smith and Ross (Tina) Smith, both of Hot Springs, South Dakota; two sisters, Nanette (Ken) Lacey of Green River, Wyoming; and Jan (Wally) Studer of Rupert, Idaho; nine grandchildren; Jenna, Jayci, Jillian, Sophia, Lucas, Joseph, Corbin, Asher and Liam; mother-in-law, Dorothy Scutt, of Green River, Wyoming; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wm. Dean Smith and Charmaine Smith, nephew, Alex Perez, and father-in-law, Harry Scutt. He is sorely missed by his treat-loving, four legged companion, Jasper.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Russ’ memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to the City of Green River at 50 E 2nd N, Green River, Wyoming, referencing GBTF – Killdeer Wetlands Project, or to any charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.