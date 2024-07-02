Russell Lee Sims (May 11, 1948-March 5, 2024)

Russell Lee Sims, 76 years old, was born on May 11, 1948 to Joseph L. Sims and Anita M. Sims of Rock Springs. He passed away in Post Falls, Idaho, March 5, 2024 after a long stay in the hospital.

Sims a graduate from Rock Springs High School’s class of 1966. After high school, he served with the army in the Vietnam war, where he served with honor and distinction was wounded and decorated and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the combat infantryman’s badge for his service, as well as a purple heart

Sims retired in 2008 from FMC after 33 years of service.

He was the president of the local rock club in Rock Springs for many years. Joe, Anita and Russ spent an entire lifetime collecting fossils and minerals in Wyoming, accumulating quite a collection. They were the owners of 16 mining claims. Russell and his family led many field trips to find rubies in the Wind Rivers and petrified wood in the blue forest. He and his father appeared in the national Rock and Gem Magazine in the August 1989 issue, which was something they both were very proud of.

He is survived by his daughter Lynell (Sims) Williams and son-in-law Bryan Williams; grandkids Keenan Williams and Kieona (Williams) Pierson; and great grandchildren Tia Pierson, Layla Pierson and Myla Pierson. He was uncle to Valarie Anderson, Collen Meduna and Jason Brown.

Sims was preceded in death by his sister Marcy Brown, infant brother Joe Sims and parents Joseph L. Sims and Anita M. Sims.

A celebration of life to be held at the gravesite at 10 a.m. July 6 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs.