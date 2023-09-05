Russell Washington Jr. (October 8, 1990 – August 14, 2023)

Russell Washington Jr., 32, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, died Monday, August 14, 2023 in his home.

Russell was born on October 8, 1990 to Russell Washington, Sr., and Karen Davis in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was raised in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2008. In 2012, he moved to Minot.

Russell was first employed at Behm’s Truckstop in Minot alongside his mother Karen. He spent the majority of his working years as an auditor in the hotel industry.

Russell enjoyed gaming, Pokemon, and magic. His family described him as a technology whiz. Most importantly, Russell enjoyed spending time with his family and watching their favorite TV shows together.

Russell is survived by his parents Karen Davis, Minot and Russell Washington Sr., Dickinson, ND; brothers: Kendrick Hoskins and Patrell Davis and sisters: Natasha and Nakeisha Davis, all of Minot; along with many cousins.

Russell was preceded in death by his grandmother Virginia Rose Davis, grandmother Margaret Jean Washington, brother Patrick Hoskins Jr., and several cousins.

A celebration of Russell’s life will take place Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.