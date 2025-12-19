Rustic Sage Co. Brings Small Town Boutique Shopping to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — After years of success in Evanston, Rustic Sage Co. has officially opened its doors in Rock Springs, offering a unique shopping experience to the community. The boutique, which celebrated its grand opening Aug. 1, provides a mix of eclectic style, personalized service, and connections with customers.

Owners Mistie and Scott Ecklund are no strangers to the boutique world. After running stores in Cody and Powell, the couple transitioned into Evanston with their first Rustic Sage location. Two and a half years later, their success in Evanston led them to expand into Rock Springs, a city they had been hearing a lot about from loyal customers in the surrounding areas.

“We had so many customers from Green River, Rock Springs, and the Valley who told us they loved our store and wanted one closer to home,” Mistie said. “It made perfect sense to open here, and the community’s response has been amazing so far.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While Mistie’s business acumen has been crucial to the store’s success, she credits her background in teaching with shaping the way she runs her business today. For over 20 years, she was a dedicated first-grade teacher in Evanston, and it’s clear that her love for working with kids and connecting with people has influenced the atmosphere of Rustic Sage.

“We’ve had women come in and tell us they feel like they’re just hanging out with friends, and that’s the best compliment we can get,” Mistie said.

As the holiday season approaches, the couple is excited about the future of the Rock Springs location. They aim to continue offering special gifts and stylish pieces while maintaining the community-oriented environment that has become a hallmark of their brand.

Rustic Sage Co. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the new store and its warm reception in Rock Springs.