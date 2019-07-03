Ruth Catherine Keller (May 23, 1927 – June 30, 2019)

Ruth Catherine Keller departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 to join her beloved husband, Glen, and son, Jeffrey, in heavenly splendor.

Ruth was born to Elbert and Lydia Lloyd on May 23, 1927 in Glenrock, Wyoming. In 1936, when Ruth was 9 years old, the family moved to Meeker, CO where Ruth went to Miller Creek School and graduated from Meeker High School in 1945.

On February 29, 1948, Ruth married Glen Keller. During the early years of their marriage, Glen worked for Rio Blanco County and Ruth worked at the telephone company in Meeker. While in Meeker, Ruth and Glen were blessed with 2 children, Deborah “Debbie” and Kent.

Glen went to work for Chevron and the family moved to Vernal, Utah in 1958. In 1961, Glen was transferred to the big city of LaBarge, Wyoming. Ruth worked in nearby Big Piney at Burney’s Grocery store and later at State Bank of Big Piney. Ruth enjoyed many activities in Big Piney including her membership in Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. In 1968, much to their surprise, the Keller family added a baby boy, Jeffrey Jay Keller.

Due to a transfer through Chevron, Glen, Ruth, and Jeff moved from LaBarge to Evanston, Wyoming in 1984 where they remained until 1986 when Ruth and Glen decided they had enough of Wyoming winters and retired to Grand Junction, Colorado. Ruth and Glen enjoyed living in Grand Junction.

They particularly loved going for car rides and exploring western Colorado until Glen’s death in 2010. Ruth decided to move to Montrose, Colorado in 2017 to be closer to Debbie.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sister Helen, husband Glen, and son Jeffrey.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Deborah Keller Brown (John); son Kent Keller (Jan) and their family; daughter-in-law, Bertha Ramos and family; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held for Ruth at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church in Meeker, CO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HopeWest or Valley Manor in Montrose, Colorado.