Ruth Lauritzen Ruess (May 27, 1962 – December 29, 2023)

Ruth Lauritzen Ruess, 61, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada from complications of pancreatic cancer. Ruth was dedicated to and lovingly supported her family, church, and civic communities.

Ruth was born on May 27, 1962, in Logan, Utah, to Arden W. and Georgia C. Lauritzen. After graduation from Sky View High School, Ruth attended Utah State University. She graduated with a BA degree in American/United States Studies and Civilization in 1983. She earned a MA degree in History and Archives from the University of Denver in 1984. She served as the Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum for 29+ years from 1985 to 2015. Later she worked as a Media/STEM Aide for Sweetwater County School District and was currently serving as the Executive Director of Golden Hour Senior Center.

On November 6, 1993, she married Donald E. Ruess in the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow, Wyoming. Don passed away on December 7, 2017. To this union were born John C. “Charli” of Laramie, Wyoming and Thomas A. Ruess of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ruth considered Don’s children from his first marriage as her own. They are Alexandra M. Tune (Cameron) of Denver, Colorado, Stephanie L. Miller (Thomas) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Joseph W. Ruess (Loralee) of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Ruth continued her education, receiving her certificate of graduation in Theological and Ministerial Studies from the Iona Collaborative of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming in 2017. She was an ordained Episcopalian cleric serving as Parish Priest for St. John’s Episcopal Church in Green River. She served as a committee member for the Green River Historic Preservation Commission for 33 years, and charter member for BSA Troup 312 for 14 years. She was a talented writer and regularly published in her local newspaper and various newsletters and bulletins.

Ruth is survived by her five children, and four grandchildren Alex, Zachary, Jackson, & Colin; as well as sisters, Mary L. Woods (Timothy) of Hamilton, Montana; Andrea L. Golding (Scott) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; Emily L. Waters (Warren) of Anchorage, Alaska and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother.

A memorial service for Ruth will take place January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface St., Green River, Wyoming. A luncheon will follow.