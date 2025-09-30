Ruth Louise Kriest (October 18, 1934 – September 18, 2025)

Ruth Louise Kriest, 90, passed away Thursday, September 18, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs, for the past 57 years and former resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

She was born October 18, 1934 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Robert Hannan and Georgette Almeda Welch.

Ruth attended schools in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and was a 1951 graduate of Aliquippa Senior High School.

She married Richard Arlen Kriest August 14, 1954 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death September 6, 2022.

Ruth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Ladies Knitting Club.

She enjoyed shopping, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, water skiing, boating and spending time with family. Ruth and her husband were world travelers and enjoyed all of their journeys.

Ruth worked as a sales associate at Hickory Farms for many years and as a manager, for three years. She later worked at Herberger’s for 30 years as a sales associate; retiring in 2017. She considered her co workers and customers her second family.

Survivors include one son, David Kriest of Rawlins; two daughters, Holly Murray of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Shari Scott of Clinton, Pennsylvania; one sister, Sandra Epperly of Worthington, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Stephanie Paulsen and husband Tim, Jennifer Kriest, Zachary Murray, Tyler Scott and wife Amber, Katelyn Ruttenberg and husband Stephen; three great-grandchildren, Whitney Paulsen, Brian Paulsen, Theodore Ruttenberg; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one son, Brian Kriest; two son-in-laws, Butch Murray, Joseph Scott; and one brother-in-law, Robert Epperly.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive; Rock Springs Animal Control, 850 W. Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, October 17, 2025 at Santa Fe Southwest Banquet Room, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

The family would like to thank all the special friends who were there for Ruth at this most difficult time including Pat T., Kris D., Kay H., Carolyn E., Mark, Cari, Bob, and all of her amazing neighbors and the Medical Team;

