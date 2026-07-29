Ruthanne Duffy Named Western Athletics Director

ROCK SPRINGS — Ruthanne Duffy has been named the next athletics director at Western Wyoming College, beginning her new role at the start of the upcoming fall semester.

Duffy succeeds Lu Sweet, who announced her retirement in May.

Western announced Duffy’s hiring Wednesday, bringing in a collegiate athletics administrator with more than 14 years of experience in coaching and athletic administration to lead Mustang Athletics.

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Most recently, Duffy served as assistant athletic director of operations, senior woman administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator at Patrick & Henry Community College in Virginia. In those roles, she oversaw athletic operations, student-athlete eligibility, academic progress, compliance, budgeting and campus partnerships. She also serves as general manager of the Martinsville Mustangs, a collegiate summer baseball team in the Coastal Plain League.

Western President Kirk Young said Duffy’s focus on student success made her a strong fit for the college’s mission.

“Ruthanne’s commitment to student success, both in the classroom and in competition, aligns perfectly with Western’s mission,” Young said in a news release. “Her leadership experience, passion for supporting student-athletes, and vision for Mustang Athletics make her an outstanding addition to our college community.”

Before moving into athletic administration, Duffy spent 11 years coaching collegiate volleyball, including seven seasons as head volleyball coach at Ferrum College. During her tenure, she led the NCAA Division III program to multiple conference tournament appearances.

Duffy earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a concentration in sports management from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a master’s degree in sports administration from Arkansas State University.

For Duffy, athletics extends beyond competition.

“I want our student-athletes to know they are more than just student-athletes while they are here,” Duffy said. “We care about who they are as people and want them to grow, succeed, and prepare for life beyond their sport.”

Mark Rembacz, Western’s associate vice president of institutional effectiveness, said Duffy’s commitment to balancing academics and athletics stood out during the hiring process.

“One of the qualities that stood out most throughout the search process was Ruthanne’s unwavering commitment to student success,” Rembacz said. “She understands that athletics and academics go hand in hand, and she is deeply committed to ensuring our student-athletes have the support they need to thrive in the classroom, in competition, and long after graduation.”

Duffy said Western’s commitment to its students and community drew her to the position.

“I felt ready to take everything that I learned and lead a department of my own,” Duffy said. “Everyone I met was incredibly welcoming, and I could feel their commitment to students, the College, and the community. I left feeling like Western was a place where I could make an impact and truly become part of a community.”

During her first year, Duffy plans to meet individually with each coach to learn about their programs before making long-term decisions. She said her priorities include strengthening the student-athlete experience through academic success and retention, supporting coaches, improving departmental operations and building partnerships across campus and throughout southwest Wyoming.

As she and her family prepare to move to Rock Springs, Duffy said she is eager to become part of the Western community.

“I’m excited to become part of the Western family,” Duffy said. “This isn’t simply taking a job—it’s an opportunity to invest in students, coaches, and a community that already means so much to the people who call it home. I can’t wait to get started.”