RV Enthusiasts Return to Events Complex in June for 63rd Escapade

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex will see the return of the Escapees RV Club to Rock Springs, for the group’s 63rd Escapade from June 16-21.

The event brings together RV enthusiasts from across the nation for a week of camaraderie, education, and adventure, with an estimated 1,000 RVs and more than 2,100 people converging on Rock Springs.

The Escapade, a hallmark event for the Escapees RV Club, will offer attendees a diverse array of activities including educational seminars, social gatherings, outdoor excursions, and entertainment.

“We’re stoked to bring Escapade back to the Sweetwater Events Complex,” Rob and Laura Kernodle, Escapade Directors for the club said. “Rock Springs is just the spot for us to gather, connect, and dive into all things RVing while soaking up the beauty of Wyoming. We enjoy not only the amenities of the Sweetwater Events Complex, but also the hospitality of everyone in town!”

“We are delighted to welcome back the Escapees RV Club and their members to Rock Springs,” Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Kandi Pendleton said. “The Escapade brings a surge of visitors to our community, providing a boost to our economy and showcasing all that Rock Springs and Wyoming have to offer.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex hosted the 60th Escapade in 2021.