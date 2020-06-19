Ryan Greene

Tell us a little about yourself.

Born and raised in Rock Springs, WY. I am 37 years old and married to my high school sweetheart Lindsey. We have two children, Karsen (14 years old) and Kynlee (11 years old). We enjoy spending time on the baseball diamond, ice rink or dance studio.

I have spent the majority of my professional career in oil and gas and now working in the trona industry. My family and I love Rock Springs and the outdoor life it provides, we get outdoors as much as possible.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

Without a doubt the most important issue facing the city is our current economic state. The state is facing a $1.5 billion dollar budget shortfall and the city facing a $7 million dollar budget gap. My experience with process improvement and cost reduction using proven systems and tools such as LEAN Methodology can help minimize the impact of this economic storm to all of our citizens.

I will work day in and day out with our Council and Mayor to face these challenges head on and develop solutions to get us through these challenging times.

How can voters contact you?

Anyone that knows me, knows that I am a people’s person. I love to interact and connect with others. So feel free to call me at 307-389-1745 or email me at ryangreene31@gmail.com