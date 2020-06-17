Ryan Greene Appointed to Fill Rock Springs Council Ward 3 Seat

ROCK SPRINGS — In a 5-3 secret-ballot vote, the Rock Springs City Council appointed Ryan Greene to fill the Ward III vacancy.

The vacancy was created when Glennise Wendorf resigned from the Council. After her resignation, the Council officially declared a vacancy and encouraged Ward III residents interested in the seat to submit an application.

The candidates were also asked to attend, Tuesday’s, June 16, meeting to introduce themselves to the Council and answer any questions the Council had.

During Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Council listened to two of the applicants, Larry Hickerson and Ryan Greene.

The third applicant John “Bruce” Smith didn’t attend the meeting. Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said Smith may have noticed he wasn’t in the correct Ward. Kaumo said based on Smith’s address, he would be a Ward II resident, not Ward III, and therefore he wouldn’t meet the criteria to apply.

The Interviews

Each candidate had a chance to speak to the Council about why they would make the best candidate for the open seat.

Prior to speaking with the Council, Larry Hickerson passed out packets with letters of recommendation and support. He said he is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, is raising a family here and has opened a small business downtown called Square Street Brewing.

Hickerson said through his full-time job at Solvay Chemicals, he joined and excelled at the mine rescue team, where he became the co-captain and benchman for the Solvay Silver team. He also earned his foreman’s and fire boss papers through the State of Wyoming.

Hickerson also coached various little league sports teams over the years.

As for what he would like to the city to accomplish, Hickerson said the city needs to grow the downtown area and one way to do that is to make the Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street self sufficient. He said he would like to see the downtown vacant buildings filled.

“I feel the downtown area is the lifeblood of any city,” Hickerson said. “I think if we can develop our downtown area, the entire city will see the benefits of it.”

Finding more revenue for the city is also something Hickerson would like to help the city with. He would also like to see bigger businesses come in to provide more jobs to the county so there’s isn’t a continued boom-and-bust cycle.



Left: Larry Hickerson addresses the Rock Springs City Council. Right: Ryan Greene takes his oath of office and Rock Springs Municipal Court Judge Scott Nelson swears him in. Photos by Stephanie Thompson

During Greene’s interview, he said he would like to help the city any way he could and he would use his decade of experience working with Lean Methodology Strategies to eliminate waste and reduce spending. This would help the city with its finances. These are proven tools that work and have proven results, he said.

Greene said he has ran for elected offices in the past, such as Rock Springs Mayor and the Wyoming U.S. Representatives seat and lost those elections. However, he said no matter the outcome of those races, he still wants to serve and continue to do what he can.

“Many of us believe that we can make a difference, even a small one. That we can have a positive impact in the lives of those we serve,” Greene said. “And that we can set an example, especially in these challenging times of how government can and should work, but we can only accomplish these things if we come together, face our challenges head on, seek data-driven solutions and above all, roll up our sleeves and do the work that needs to be done.”

Greene said he would rely on his fellow Councilors to help him learn the city’s processes. He said the city is facing challenging times and they need new ideas and solutions to get through these challenges. Greene said he doesn’t have all of the answers, but he will be dedicated.

“I have a strong work ethic and a desire to build teams,” he said.

He said it’s about making better choices for better results.

As for his main focus, Greene said he would focus on the economy. He said the state is cutting its budget and even though he isn’t the biggest fan of taxes, he understands why the sixth-penny tax is needed. However, he feels the sixth-penny requests should be based on community needs versus wants.

After the secret-ballot vote was taken and Greene was appointed at the new Councilor, he took his official oath of office and his seat on the Council.