Ryan H. Scott Named to Barron’s List of Top Financial Advisors in the Country for 2023

For seven consecutive years, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ryan Scott of Rock Springs has been named to Barron’s magazine’s list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.

Scott has served area investors for the past 22 years.

I love my work. As a financial advisor, every day is an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and for my community. Nothing is more rewarding than helping clients discover the possibilities for their lives and celebrating together when they become reality. -Ryan Scott, Edward Jones Financial Advisor

“To be recognized for this work is a great honor, one that is possible only because of the trust clients have placed in me and the unwavering support from my branch team.” I appreciate each and every client and will continue to work hard to make a meaningful difference in your lives. Scott is one of 11 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2023 Top 1,200 ranking, which is published in the March 13 issue of Barron’s.

Scott’s office is located at 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 420, in Rock Springs.

He is supported by his Branch Team members; Debbie Douchant, Katerina Candelaria, Carol Lee and Krissi Long. They can be reached at (307) 382-3278. You may also visit Scott’s website at edwardjones.com/ryan-scott and find him on Facebook at Edward Jones – Financial advisor: Ryan Scott

Methodology

Barron’s magazine’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors,” March 13, 2023. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not based on client surveys or feedback and is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co., L.P. For more information on ranking methodology, go to Rankings – Barron’s Advisor (barrons-advisor.com).

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors in 2017-2023, awarded February or March each year, data as of September of prior year. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.