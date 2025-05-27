Ryan Schelhaas appointed Interim Attorney General

CHEYENNE, WY — Governor Mark Gordon announced Ryan Schelhaas’ appointment as interim Attorney General beginning May 28 following the departure of Attorney General Bridget Hill.

Hill will join the Wyoming Supreme Court as the newest justice this week. Schelhaas has served as Chief Deputy Attorney General since 2019. He spent more than a decade in the Civil Division of the Attorney General’s office as both Deputy and Section Supervisor. He argued numerous cases before the Wyoming Board of Equalization, Office of Administrative Hearings, Wyoming’s state and federal courts, and the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Schelhaas was a civil litigator at Hirst Applegate in Cheyenne before joining the Wyoming Attorney General’s office in 2003. He earned his Bachelors and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming.

The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office is the legal advisor for the State of Wyoming, providing a full range of legal services to statewide elected officials, agencies, and State employees in the conduct of official State business as the primary State law enforcement agency. The office provides statewide criminal investigations performed by the Division of Criminal Investigation, initial and advanced law enforcement training from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, crime victim advocacy, victim support programs, and payments through the Division of Victim Services.