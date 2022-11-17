Ryan Scott Named Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America

We have some great news to share with you!

We just wanted to send out a quick thank you to all of our clients. I was recently named as one of the top 1,200 financial advisors in America by Barron’s magazine.

This is a huge honor for us. There were only 12 Edward Jones financial advisors – with the outstanding support of our branch teams who made Barron’s list of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State-by-State, and I was one of them.

This award would not have been possible without your support. Thank you. I look forward to serving you for many years and helping you work toward achieving your long-term goals.

