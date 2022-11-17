Ryan Scott Named Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America

Ryan Scott Named Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America

We have some great news to share with you!

We just wanted to send out a quick thank you to all of our clients. I was recently named as one of the top 1,200 financial advisors in America by Barron’s magazine.

This is a huge honor for us. There were only 12 Edward Jones financial advisors – with the outstanding support of our branch teams who made Barron’s list of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State-by-State, and I was one of them. 

This award would not have been possible without your support. Thank you. I look forward to serving you for many years and helping you work toward achieving your long-term goals. 

Ryan H Scott, CFP®, AAMS™
Financial Advisor

