Ryan Yarborough Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, TEXAS — Ryan Yarborough, a two-time All-American wide receiver for the University of Wyoming, has been named to the National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Yarborough becomes the third Cowboy player to receive this honor, joining tight end Jay Novacek (2008) and tailback Eddie “Boom Boom” Talboom (2000).

The announcement, made Wednesday by the NFF, recognizes Yarborough as one of the most prolific receivers in college football history. The Park Forest, Illinois, native was a dominant force for Wyoming in the early 1990s, earning First Team All-American honors in 1992 and 1993 while leading the nation in receiving yards both seasons.

Yarborough finished his college career with 4,357 receiving yards, a record at the time that still ranks ninth all-time. He set several other NCAA records, including the most 200-yard receiving games (7) and the most career games catching a touchdown pass (27). His 42 career touchdown receptions remain eighth in NCAA history, and his 19.0-yard average per reception (minimum 200 catches) is still an NCAA record.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

During his time at Wyoming, Yarborough helped the Cowboys to a 26-21 overall record, including appearances in the 1990 and 1993 Copper Bowls. In 1993, the team posted an 8-4 record and claimed a share of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) title. Yarborough also earned First Team All-WAC honors in both 1992 and 1993.

After his college career, Yarborough was selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and played six seasons in the NFL with the Jets, Packers, Ravens, and Saints. He was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Each inductee will also be recognized at their alma maters with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, and their achievements will be permanently honored at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Yarborough’s selection adds to Wyoming’s storied football history. In addition to Novacek and Talboom, the Hall of Fame includes former Wyoming head coaches Bowden Wyatt (inducted as a player in 1972 and a coach in 1997), Bob Devaney (1981), Pat Dye (2005), William “Lone Star” Dietz (2012), and Dennis Erickson (2019).

Founded in 1947, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame promotes the values of amateur football while honoring those who have excelled on and off the field.