Saddle Up for the 2025 Cow Country Rodeo!

Get ready for the wildest event of the summer! Join us for the Manila Rodeo!

July 11th and 12th at the Manila Rodeo Grounds

The action kicks off at 7:30 PM each night, with gates opening at 6:30 PM.

Adults (13+) $12

Child (6-12) $6

5 and under Free

Bring your family and friends for two unforgettable nights of rodeo thrills and spills!

Don’t miss out on bull riding, barrel racing, and all your favorite rodeo events, brought to you by our amazing sponsors: Daggett County, RJP Construction, Tanner Mechanical, Red Canyon Lodge, Slaugh’s Sinclair, Whisler Chevrolet, Flaming Gorge Lions Club, and Legacy Logos.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Feel the excitement, feel the rush, and make your way to Manila for the rodeo of the year! That’s July 11th and 12th at the Manila Rodeo Grounds. Be there or be square!

Friday night is “put a boot in cancers ass”. We will be honoring community members who are battling or have battled cancer. Wear your cancer awareness colors. Kaleb Austin is playing Friday night after the rodeo. Admission is free with rodeo tickets, or you can purchase concert-only tickets. Friday night we will be going around with boots for donations for those who need help with the cancer treatments.

Saturday is “night of the cowboy”. We will be honoring long-time cowboys from our area. Wear your best cowboy outfits. Saturday night, the Manila FFA Students will be doing a 50/50 donation to raise money for their trips to contests, and any students who need jackets.

Remember, gates open at 6:30 PM. We’ll see you at the rodeo!