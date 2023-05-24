Saddle Up for the 35th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is back for its 35th year this June!
ADULTS 13+
$10 GATE / $8 ADVANCE
YOUTH 6-12 SENIORS 65+
$5 GATE / $4 ADVANCE
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Purse Prize $10,500
Co-Sanctioned
WRA, CPRA, WSRRA
OTHER WAYS TO GET TICKETS
- At the Gate
- Green River Chamber
- Rock Springs Chamber
*Venmo/Cash Accepted
Rodeo Sponsors
Simplot
Boot Barn
Murdoch’s
Les Schwab
Redi Services
93.5 KREO Radio
Tata Chemicals
The Hitching Post
The Radio Network
Aaron’s Semi Repair
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
Mountainaire Medical Clinic