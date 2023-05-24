Saddle Up for the 35th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is back for its 35th year this June!

Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

June 2-3, 2023

Gates open at 6 // Performance starts at 7

225 East Teton Blvd. in Green River

GET TICKETS ONLINE NOW!

ADULTS 13+
$10 GATE / $8 ADVANCE
YOUTH 6-12 SENIORS 65+
$5 GATE / $4 ADVANCE

Purse Prize $10,500
Co-Sanctioned
WRA, CPRA, WSRRA

OTHER WAYS TO GET TICKETS

*Venmo/Cash Accepted

Rodeo Sponsors

Simplot
Boot Barn
Murdoch’s
Les Schwab
Redi Services
93.5 KREO Radio
Tata Chemicals
The Hitching Post
The Radio Network
Aaron’s Semi Repair
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
Mountainaire Medical Clinic

