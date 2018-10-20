Sadie K. McTee (May 1, 1912 – October 16, 2018)

Sadie K. McTee, 106, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. She lived at Deer Trail for over two years and then moved to Sage View Care Center.

She was born May 1, 1912 in Oak Creek, Colorado and moved to Wyoming when she was three – first to Reliance, then to Lionkol and finally to Rock Springs when she was twelve years old.

Sadie was born to Mable and Henry “Robert” Krake, one of three children. She had an older brother Martin, and a younger sister, Ethel Krake Rebol.

She attended school in Lionkol through the sixth grade. After that she caught the bus to attend school in Rock Springs.

Sadie was nineteen when she married John R. McTee in 1931. Their son Melvin was born in 1933.

Her husband, John, to whom she was married for 64 years, died in 1995. Her son Melvin died in 1998 at the age of 65.

Survivors include three nieces, Jacque Reay, Deanna Major and husband Ernie and Carol Tirre and husband Al, several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Monday at the Vase Funeral Chapel, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to service time at the Chapel.

The family of Sadie Kay McTee respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 5807, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com