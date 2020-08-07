Sage Grouse Group to Meet in August

Sage Grouse Group to Meet in August

The Southwest Sage Grouse Working Group will meet in Green River at the WGFD office on August 20.

GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Sage Grouse Working Group will meet at 9 am on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Green River Game & Fish office, 351 Astle Ave. 

Anyone wanting to participate in the meeting by phone is asked to contact the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223 for instructions on how to participate.  

Sage grouse local working groups are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservation plans for FY21. The Southwest working group will also review lek data to identify possible adaptive management triggers per the Sage-grouse Executive Order.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Cheyenne Man Attempts to Elude Highway Patrol Troopers; Arrested for Multiple Charges

Cheyenne Man Attempts to Elude Highway Patrol Troopers; Arrested for Multiple Charges

Traffic Delays Expected at Boulder Bridge in August

Traffic Delays Expected at Boulder Bridge in August

Mountain West Finalizes Decision: UW Football to Play 10 Games

Mountain West Finalizes Decision: UW Football to Play 10 Games

Non-Native Mountain Goat Culling to Resume in Grand Teton National Park

Non-Native Mountain Goat Culling to Resume in Grand Teton National Park