Sage Grouse Group to Meet in August

GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Sage Grouse Working Group will meet at 9 am on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Green River Game & Fish office, 351 Astle Ave.

Anyone wanting to participate in the meeting by phone is asked to contact the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223 for instructions on how to participate.

Sage grouse local working groups are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservation plans for FY21. The Southwest working group will also review lek data to identify possible adaptive management triggers per the Sage-grouse Executive Order.