Sage-Grouse Working Group Seeks Mining Rep.

GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Sage-Grouse Local Working Group is seeking a new member to represent mining interests in southwest Wyoming.

The group invites people with technical expertise in the mining industry to join the collaborative effort to conserve sage-grouse populations and the sagebrush habitats they depend on. The working group aims to improve sage-grouse and prevent the need for federal listing under the Endangered Species Act.

“This is a unique opportunity for someone in the mining industry to bring their expertise to the table and participate in meaningful, science-based conservation in sagebrush country,” Julie Lutz, chair of the Southwest Sage-Grouse Local Working Group said. “We’re looking for a committed individual who can represent their sector with integrity and help foster productive discussions and project development.”

The groups operate under a statewide charter and are tasked with developing and implementing conservation strategies at the local level. In addition to sage-grouse, these efforts often benefit a wide range of wildlife species that rely on sagebrush ecosystems.

Those interested in the role are encouraged email a letter of interest to Nyssa Whitford, Wyoming Game and Fish sage-grouse biologist, at nyssa.whitford@wyo.gov for more information about the application process.