Sage Grouse Working Group to Meet in Pinedale

PINEDALE — The Upper Green River Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet August 27 from 2-5 pm at the Sublette County Conservation District office in Pinedale.

The group will be discussing how they plan to allocate funds.



The role of the group is to develop and set in motion local conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. The group will meet to review projects for funding in order to implement local conservation plans.



The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons and affected governmental agencies. There are eight such groups operating in Wyoming.



The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to the proceedings. To make arrangements to join the meeting by phone or video conference, contact Melanie Purcell with the Sublette County Conservation District at mpurcell@sublettecd.com or 307-367-2364. Public comments are welcome.