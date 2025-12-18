Salas Named to Wyoming PBS Foundation Board

RIVERTON — Danielle Salas of Green River has joined the Wyoming PBS Foundation Board of Directors, following her appointment Dec. 9.

A lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, Salas was born and raised in southwest Wyoming and brings a strong background in arts, culture, and community engagement to the Wyoming PBS Foundation. She currently serves as the marketing, events, and theater coordinator for Downtown Rock Springs, where she promotes local businesses, coordinates community events, and supports arts programming. She is also a contributing writer for a local newspaper.

“Danielle brings both heart and expertise to our board,” Foundation Executive Director Judd Rogers said. “She knows how to engage communities, coordinate complex events, and champion local stories—all essential as Wyoming PBS expands our community partnerships. Having her voice representing southwest Wyoming ensures we’re staying connected to the communities we serve.”

The Board of Directors oversees fundraising, events, underwriting, programming, and other Foundation activities that support Wyoming PBS.

Her previous service includes membership on the Purchasing and Placement Committee for the Green River Arts Council. She has also worked as an early childhood educator and is a nationally accredited golf coach.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Wyoming PBS Foundation Board of Directors, representing southwest Wyoming,” Salas said. “As someone who is deeply invested in the vitality and connectivity of our local communities, I recognize the profound impact that Wyoming PBS has in delivering essential, high-quality content across our region.

“I look forward to contributing my experience in local media, community outreach, and event coordination to help strengthen the Foundation’s mission and ensure this vital resource continues to enrich the lives and perspectives of all Wyoming residents,” she said.