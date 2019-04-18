Sally Devore (April 2, 1945 – March 30, 2019)

Former Green River resident Sally Devore passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Sally was born the daughter of Leonard and Florance Lipscomb in Indiana, but lived most her adult life in Green River and Granger, Wyoming where she married Albert Devore.

Sally is survived by two step sons, Chad and Toby Devore, brother Jim Lipscomb, brother Paul lipscomb both from Muncie Indiana; nieces Suzi, Lucy, Paula, Kate, Detra, Christie and Melissa; nephews Leonard, Tad, Clint, Jimmy, Ronnie, Trever; several great nieces and nephews including Chelsey Lee; several great, great nieces and nephews including Erremey Lee, special friends Susan of Green River, Louse & Wedge both of muncie Indiana.

She was preceded in death by both parents, husband Al Devore, sisters Doris Bobbitt Cochrun, and Debbie Crabtree.

At Sally’s request, she will be cremated and brought back to Wyoming to be placed where her and Al made good memories fishing and camping. No service will take place.