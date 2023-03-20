Sally Lou Myers (February 18, 1940 – March 17, 2023)

Sally Lou Myers, 83, passed away March 17, 2023 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 37 years.

Sally was born on February 18, 1940 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Robert Prescott Pierce and Lois Nell Vikrey.

She attended school in Big Piney, WY and worked as a security guard for Black Butte Coal Company until her retirement in 1992.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sally was a member of the Ordinary Faith Church.

She enjoyed spending her time planting flowers and going on picnics. She really loved the outdoors.

Survivors include her son Thomas Myers; brother Robert Pierce; sisters Peggy Koepp, Lynn Dean, Lana Roache; grandchildren Kennady Kimsey, Alexia Myers, Joshua Myers; and great-grandson Oliver Hartman.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.