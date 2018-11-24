Sally Winters (February 1, 1961 – November 18, 2018)

Sally Winters, 57, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at her home. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 28 years. She died following a sudden illness.

Mrs. Winters was born February 1, 1961 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the daughter of Elmer A. Erickson and Ara F. Miller Erickson.

She attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rawlins High School with the class of 1979. Mrs. Winters also attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado with an associate’s degree in business.

She married William “Bill” Winters on April 5, 2004 in Green River, Wyoming.

Her interests include traveling out to the family ranch, arrow head hunting, enjoying time with her family especially her granddaughter Teagan.

Survivors include her husband, one son Jesse Barouch of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter Ara Tipton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Scott Erickson and wife Darlene of Ft. Collins, Colorado and one granddaughter Taegan Tipton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date.