Salmo Inks Football Talents With Concordia University Chicago

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School football player Jeremiah Salmo recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Concordia University Chicago (CUC).

Salmo’s goal to play college football came from the confidence and ambition he built through hard work in the weight room and on the field.

“The more and more I improved, the more and more I believed I could chase college athletics,” Salmo said.

Seeing that goal come to fruition brought emotions of excitement and satisfaction. Salmo said he felt as though all of his hard work had finally paid off.

As a student athlete, Salmo’s main goal is to obtain a degree in business. As an athlete, he aims to grow and become a team leader, game changer, and reliable teammate. He wants to leave a legacy behind and add to the Salmo name as his Hawaiian ancestors did before him.

Salmo will play linebacker for CUC. One of his strengths as a football player is his love for watching film. Film study plays a pivotal role in a linebacker’s ability to read the offense and potential plays they may run. Salmo believes that hours of film watching and being able to read the play before it happens has led to many of his big plays during his high school career. He believes that in college and beyond, film study can be the difference between a good linebacker and an exceptional one.

One of Salmo’s most memorable moments from his high school football career for the Wolves was tearing his labrum in his sophomore year. Although it was a season ending injury, he believes it made him a better person.

“It made me a better man and showed me that at any moment a dream can be taken away. So it birthed a massive amount of gratitude and gratefulness for what I have in my life,” Salmo said.

To prepare for the transition to college football, Salmo has been working hard in the weight room and playing soccer in the spring to improve his speed, agility, and overall conditioning level.

Salmo’s advice to other high school football players hoping to play at the collegiate level is to not let anyone tell them what they can and can’t do. He believes that with hard work, discipline, and ambition, dreams of college athletics can become a reality.

Salmo plans to pursue a degree in business at Concordia University Chicago. He hopes to work an internship, obtain as much knowledge and skills as possible, and possibly obtain a job from it.

With his determination and work ethic, Salmo is sure to make an impact on and off the field at CUC.