Salt Lake City Band Headlines Blues n’ Brews

ROCK SPRINGS — The Salt Lake City-based Will Baxter Band will headline this year’s Blues n’ Brews festival in Bunning Park June 15, joining WY5, Damn Straight and 2 Book Trilogy in an afternoon of music.

The first group playing that day will be 2 Book Trilogy, taking the stage at 2 p.m., followed by Damn Straight at 3 p.m., WY5 at 4:15 p.m., and ending with the Will Baxter Band at 5:30 p.m.

The Will Baxter Band is a group that can be seen regularly around the Salt Lake City area, grooving to their unique blend of jazz, blues and soul, wherever they go. The sound is effortlessly soulful with hints of New Orleans jazz with trumpet and a little bit of funky organ and bass.

2 Book Trilogy. Courtesy photo

Also from Salt Lake City, 2 Book Trilogy is an organ trio that is comprised of three versatile musicians, including former Rock Springs resident Jason Dreher. The group specializes in playing anything from jazz to funk, high energy to smooth ambiance. The group prides itself on never playing the same song the same way, each performance is unique experience.

WY5. Courtesy photo

WY5 has been entertaining audiences in southwest Wyoming with their eclectic blend of blues, rock, pop, funk, and even a bit of country music for the past five years. Playing a variety of venues, events, and festivals, this group aims to please by making sure that every listener will hear a song that appeals to their individual taste in music.

Damn Straight. Courtesy photo

Damn Straight blends classic rock, blues, and country, treating audiences to beloved favorites in a vibrant live setting. Since their live performance debut, local venues such as Saddle-lite Saloon, Bomber’s Sports Bar, Eagles and others have booked the band. The performers agree that they look forward to rehearsal times after a long day of work. They enjoy working on new material, tackling challenges each time and are excited to play in front of fresh and familiar faces.

Blues n Brews is an annual fundraiser for the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. Tickets are available at Downtownrs.com.