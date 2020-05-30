Sam Garcia (December 24, 1931 – May 27, 2020)

Sam Garcia, age 88, of Bosque, New Mexico and Rock Springs, Wyoming, met his Lord peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2020.

Early in 1957 Sam moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming and built his concrete business. In 1974 he built the Mountain View Mobile Home Park that he opened alongside his concrete business. His family was the fourth family to make their home three miles north of Rock Springs. He was instrumental in bringing the utilities to the area north of Rock Springs.

Sam proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Artillery 155 Self-Propelled Howitzer cannon battery in Korea.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and hunting during his time in Wyoming. In 2000, he moved to Bosque, New Mexico, where he met and married his wife, Frances. Sam and Frances enjoyed traveling to Wyoming in the summer and south in the winter to warmer climates. They also enjoyed attending fiestas, music festivals, and dancing.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Perfilia Garcia; his daughter, Carolyn West; son, Sam Garcia, Jr.; the mother of his children, DeIval Garcia; and granddaughter, Shaylynn Manning.

He is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Frances; son, Gilbert (Deneise) Garcia of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his daughter, Kelly Garcia of Casper, Wyoming; his daughter-in-law, Trudy Garcia of Gillette, Wyoming; grandchildren, Justin (Tammy) Rice and Ryan Rice of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Stacey (Tiffani) Garcia, Sammy (Bobbie) Garcia, Saber (Stacey) Garcia, and Spencer Garcia, all of Gillette, Wyoming; Shanda Manning of Cheyenne, Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Cooper Garcia, Samantha Quinn Garcia, Trevor Garcia, JaCoby Garcia, Eleana “Ellie” Garcia, Ryker Garcia, River Garcia, Jude Garcia, Everett Garcia, Tanner Rice, Megan Rice, Hailey Jai Manning, and Hazen Manning; and his sister, Dolores “Dody” Hoffman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him.

A private service will take place.

Please sign Sam’s online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM