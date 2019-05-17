Sam Peter Mamalis (March 2, 1936 – May 12, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Sam Peter Mamalis, 83, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Mesquite for 15 years and is a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Sam was born on March 2, 1936 in Moriki, Greece; the son of Petros Mamalis and Elaine Kaninis.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1955 graduate of the Green River High School. Mr. Mamalis also attended Scotts Bluff College where he played football.

Sam married Shelia Masters and they later divorced. Sam served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

He worked as a trona miner, restaurant owner, black jack dealer, and later retired from Simplot in 1999 to move to Mesquite and work on a golf course. Sam enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and was a HUGE Wyoming Cowboys fan.

Survivors include his companion; Barbara Dudley of Mesquite, Nevada, two sons; Sam Mamalis Jr. and wife Tani of Green River, Wyoming, Michael McIzzie and wife Colleen of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Catheryne Mamalis of Pinedale, Wyoming, Rebecca Patton and husband Rob of St. George, Utah, four sisters; Pauline, Liberty, Vaselie, Sandra, nine grandchildren; Christopher Harris, Valerie Wheeler, Nick Mamalis, Samantha Potter, Sharli Johnson, Ezekiel Mamalis, Chezney Mamalis, fourteen great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; George Mamalis, and one sister; Mary Mamalis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 “N” Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Trisagion will be recited at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday, from 4:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M. and on Friday at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to services. The family respectfully requests that donations in Sam’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, St#220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

