Samela “Sami” Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)

Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and former resident of La Barge and Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1958 in Fort Morgan, Colorado; the daughter of Jack Wilson and Marian Lowery.

Mrs. Large attended school in Kemmerer and was a 1977 graduate of Kemmerer High School. She married the love of her life Michael Large August 19, 1995 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Large worked for Sands Inn for nine years as a Desk Clerk and retired in 2022.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; going to church; knitting; crocheting; gardening and all animals.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Large of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Douglas Wilson of Golden Valley, Arizona; Derick Wilson; Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Jackie Whaley and companion Ken Nosich, Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tammy Rice and husband Justin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Windy Eckert and husband Greg of Golden Valley, Arizona; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sami’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

