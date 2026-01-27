Sample Chili and Support Students at Western’s Annual Chili Cook-Off

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) invites the community to come together to sample local red and green chilis and a great cause at its annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, January 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Rock Springs campus.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public, with donations encouraged in lieu of admission to support Western’s Student Storehouse, a campus resource that provides food and essential items to students in need. Every donation helps ensure students can stay focused on their education without worrying about necessities. The Student Storehouse served 359 student visits in 2025, with November as the busiest month.

“As someone who once walked the halls of Western as a student, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to focus on your studies when you’re worried about where your next meal is coming from,” said Xitlaly Flores, Coordinator of Student Life. “By supporting the Student Storehouse, you’re helping ensure no student has to choose between their education and their basic needs.”

The Chili Cook-Off will take place in Western’s Atrium, featuring 26 chilies to sample, including 16 red and 10 green varieties. There will also be a kid-friendly chili made by the Boys & Girls Club. Several options will accommodate dietary needs, including gluten-free and dairy-free selections. Attendees only need to sample six chilies to vote for the People’s Choice Awards for best red and green chili.

This year’s chili participants include local businesses, community members, and campus groups such as Boschettos, Logan’s Snack Shack, Raging Bull Barbecue, Street Meats, Sweetwater County Democrats, TRN Media, Western’s Board of Trustees, and many individual community cooks. Street Meats, Aaron Moran, and TRN Media will each bring two chili entries to the competition. With the largest turnout to date, 17 amateur cooks are competing in this year’s Chili Cook-Off.

The event offers multiple ways to support Western students:

Student Storehouse: Pantry staples, coats, hygiene products, and cash donations accepted.

SkillsUSA Raffle: Featuring a custom firepit and target stand handcrafted by Welding Technology Instructor Jake Mannikko and students.

Mustang Athletics 50/50 Cash Raffle: Held during the Chili Cook-Off and continue through the basketball games later that day. Winners need not be present.

Soccer Team Babysitting Fundraiser: New this year, Western’s soccer team will offer supervised childcare for $10 per child from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auxiliary gym, located across from the Aquatic Center. Cash and cards are accepted.

Additional event highlights include:

Western Bookstore is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 20% off storewide (excluding textbooks and postage)

Children’s Coloring Contest entries due January 31. Provided by the school districts, but also available on the College’s website and available on the day of the event to color.

Children’s face painting for Mustang spirit week.

Raffle prizes from Rock Springs Chamber Bucks and handcrafted ceramic bowls by Instructor Bart Fetz.

One raffle ticket provided for attending and sampling up to six chilis.

Additional tickets for having the Mustang Connections App and bringing a Storehouse donation.

Following the Chili Cook-Off, the community is encouraged to head to Rushmore Gym to cheer on Western’s women’s and men’s basketball teams at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Raffles at the Chili Cook-Off and chili participant winners will be announced during the games. You do not have to be present to win.

For questions or more information, contact Kimberly Rembacz at krembacz@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1661 or visit westernwyoming.edu/spiritweek.