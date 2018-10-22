Samuel Engineering is Hiring Engineers

Samuel Engineering, Inc. (SE) is now hiring Engineers (especially Electrical and Mechanical), Project Engineers and Project Managers for its Rock Springs office.
Email your resume to:
aslatten@samuelengineering.com
Professionally Licensed applicants and those with heavy industrial experience (chemical, minerals, oil & gas, mining & metals) preferred. .
*SE has outstanding benefits and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
.Lean more at the Samuel Engineering website.
