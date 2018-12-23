Samuel Engineering is Hiring Engineers

Samuel Engineering, Inc. (SE) is now hiring CAD Drafters and Designers(especially Structural), Electrical Engineers, Structural Engineers, Project Engineers, Project Managers for its Rock Springs office.

Applicants with heavy industrial experience (chemical, minerals, oil & gas, mining & metals) preferred.

Apply Today!

Email your resume to:

aslatten@samuelengineering.com

.

Professionally Licensed applicants and those with heavy industrial experience (chemical, minerals, oil & gas, mining & metals) preferred. .

*SE has outstanding benefits and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.



To Apply

Email resumes to aslatten@samuelengineering.com.

.Lean more at the Samuel Engineering website.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.