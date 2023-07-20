Samuel Isaac Treas (June 3, 2000 – July 17, 2023)

Samuel Isaac Treas, 23, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on July 17, 2023.

He was born on June 3, 2000 in Rancho Mirage, California, the son of Lisa Diane Treas.

Samuel attended Central High School and graduated with the class of 2019.

He worked for Summit Slick Line Inc. as a truck driver.

Samuel enjoyed spending his time working and hanging out with coworkers.

He was taken far too soon and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother Lisa Treas, sisters Gracie Jordan and Kaitilyn Draper and grandparents William and Lanita Treas.

He was preceded in death by his sister Cecilia Cervantes.

Cremation will take place.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.