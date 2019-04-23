Samuel Marino Pierantoni (June 23, 1941 – April 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Samuel Marino Pierantoni passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph’s Villa in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

He was born on June 23, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Marino “Morey” and Sarah Pierantoni. He attended elementary through high school in Superior, Wyoming graduating with the class of 1960. (Hail Superior Dragons!)

He then attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah graduating with a teaching degree and later pursued and obtained a Master’s degree in Education.

Mr. Pierantoni taught elementary school at Yellowstone and Walnut Elementary’s in Rock Springs, Wyoming for thirty-seven years in which he positively influenced many young lives.

He enjoyed family gatherings and loved entertaining and playing games with the nieces and nephews. He especially loved the holidays and never passed up a casino. He could be seen walking wherever he was and frequenting local bakeries.

He is survived by his brothers, Jerry and wife Judy, of Torrington, Wyoming; Jim and wife Kathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Dennis and wife Sherri of Livermore, California. He is also survived by his nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces; Troy Pierantoni, and wife Julie, of Casper, Wyoming; Jason, Joshua and Beth Pierantoni all of Casper; Kristi (Pierantoni) Neisen and husband Steve of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Steven Jr., Cassandra and Haley Neisen all of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Justin and wife Keather , of Laramie, Wyoming; Kallianne and Jace of Laramie, Wyoming; Cody, and wife Amy, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Camryn, Conner and Charlie of Rock Springs; Katie (Pierantoni) Mires, and husband Mark, of Rapid City, South Dakota; Jackson, Aria, and Bennett Mires of Rapid City South Dakota; Emily (Swanson) Pope, and husband Bryan, of Livermore, California; Kendell, Drake, and Finn Pope of Livermore, California; Nathan Swanson of Livermore, California; Ace and Ashlynn Swanson of Livermore, California; and Matt Swanson of Livermore, Calififornia.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marino “Morey” and Sarah Pierantoni.

The family of Samuel Marino Pierantoni respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Following cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services.