Sand Puppies Split Double Header Against Outlaws

ROCK SPRINGS — The Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies split games during Wednesday night’s doubleheader against the Post 41 Evanston Outlaws in Rock Springs.

The Sand Puppies captured a 16-6 victory in the second game, posting seven runs in the last inning to secure the victory.

Bobby Sains proved to be dangerous from the batter’s box with three hits and four RBIs. In total, the team finished with 12 hits.

Pitcher Dylan Johnson threw for five innings, earning three strikeouts and 15 first-pitch strikes.





Photos courtesy Valarie Ross.

In the first game between the two, Evanston captured an early lead, giving them a 14-2 victory in five innings.

The Sand Puppies struggled to hit the ball in the opening game, finishing with one hit.

Archie Hay Post 24 will head to Jackson over the weekend to compete in a two-day tournament.