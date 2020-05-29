Sand Puppies to Host Baseball Tournament this Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS – The Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies are gearing up for their first game of the 2020 regular season this weekend in Rock Springs.

The Sand Puppies will host Jackson, Evanston and Green River over Saturday and Sunday at the Paul J. Wataha baseball fields.

Below is the full schedule for the weekend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday

Rock Springs vs Green River – 12 pm

Green River vs Jackson – 2:30 pm

Jackson vs Evanston – 5 pm

Rock Springs vs Evanston – 7:30 pm

Sunday

Rock Springs vs Jackson – 10 am

Rock Springs vs Jackson – 12:30 pm

Evanston vs Green River – 3 pm

Evanston vs Green River – 5:30 pm