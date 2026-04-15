Sande James Muir (May 26, 1970 – April 14, 2026)

Sande James Muir, 55, passed away on April 14, 2026 at the VA Medical Center in Cheyenne.

He was born on May 26, 1970 in Ely, Nevada, the son of Grant Allen Muir and Harriet Ann (Howes).

Sande graduated from the Rock Springs High School before attending Debry University in Arizona.

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He joined the Army in 1989 and served during the Gulf War and Desert Storm.

Sande was a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR, listing to music (especially 80’s tunes), cooking, working with computers, and cracking jokes. His favorite color was Orange and above all else, he loved spending his time with family and sharing stories about the old times with his brothers.

Survivors include his brother Dean Muir and wife Michelle; nephews Dean Allen Muir, Ken Cody Grant Muir; nieces Sandra Galvin and husband Spencer, Katieann Vankirk and husband Michael, and Aleisha Muir.

He was preceded in death by his parents Grant and Harriet Muir, brother Kenneth Allen Muir and grandma Kathleen Foster.

Military Honors and interment will take place at 12:00, Monday, April 20, 2026 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.