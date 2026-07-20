Sander Claims Fargo All-American Finish

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School wrestler Kaydence Sander capped off her first year in the sport by earning All-American honors at the 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo after placing eighth in the 16U division.

Sander’s eighth-place finish made her a 2026 Fargo 16U All-American wrestler, one of the highest accomplishments in youth wrestling.

According to her mother, Johanna Sander, Kaydence also made history with her performance as the first Chuukese wrestler to earn All-American honors, the first female Micronesian wrestler to become an All-American and only the fourth female wrestler from Wyoming to earn All-American honors at Fargo.

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Sander was also the only wrestler from Wyoming, across all age divisions and both boys and girls competitions, to earn All-American honors at the 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo this year.

Earning All-American honors at Fargo is considered one of the sport’s premier accomplishments, making Sander’s achievement in her first season of wrestling especially impressive.