Sanders Announces Republican Bid for Coroner

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A longtime member of the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office is announcing his candidacy to be the next county coroner after County Coroner Dale Majhanovich announced his intent to step away from the role after more than 30 years.

Travis R. Sanders has served more than three decades with the coroner’s office, including as chief deputy coroner since 1995, and recently announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Coroner as a Republican.

Sanders has been a resident of Sweetwater County since 1994 and was raised in Thermopolis. He is a graduate of Hot Springs County High School and continued his education at Casper College and Northwest College before attending the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He earned his Wyoming State Embalmers License in 1996 and is registered with the Conference of Funeral Services Embalming Board.

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Sanders is an active member of both the Wyoming Coroner’s Association and the Wyoming Peace Officers Association. In 2013, he was recognized for his outstanding service on behalf of victims of crime in Sweetwater County.

In announcing his candidacy, Sanders emphasized his continuing commitment to the citizens he has long served.

“I’ve demonstrated that commitment throughout my 31 years of service with the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office,” Sanders said. “It would be an honor to continue providing caring, dignified, compassionate, and professional service to the people of Sweetwater County.”