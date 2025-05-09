Sandra Ammons (Feb. 27, 1949 – May 1, 2025)

Sandra Ammons, (aka, Sandy, mom, Ma, grandma) 76, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday May 1, 2025, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Prineville, Oregon, Ms. Ammons passed following an illness.

Sandy was born February 27, 1949, in Prineville, Oregon, and was one of four children of Velma and Paul Ammons. Sandy was a vibrant and loving woman who cherished her family above all else along with her precious dachshunds Sasha, Bandit and Honey.

Sandra attended schools in Prineville, Oregon and was a 1968 graduate of Crook County High School. While in high school, she married her high school sweetheart Guy Fitzgerald in Prineville, Oregon. Guy joined the Navy and they both lived in the Philippines and Japan. While in the Navy, she had made a 5’ cake for the Navy Base for a big birthday celebration. This was something she was very proud of! She worked for OCI for many years and acquired many friends while working there. Although, a challenging job, she loved it.

She has been known for her warmth, generosity, kindness and most of all a strength that could move mountains. Sandy always had a smile and had a good listening ear. She was dedicated toher family and living life on her terms. She was a great cook and loved to do her gardening. She loved to fish and hunt and had many wonderful stories to tell. She just loved spending time outdoors. She also volunteered at the Young at Heart Senior Center and enjoyed every bit of it. She loved the Wyoming Cowboys and always made sure she did not miss a game on TV. She enjoyed going to her grandson Alexs hockey and baseball games, she boasted about these often.

Survivors include her son Gregg Fitzgerald (Dannie). Her granddaughter Mariah Todd (Bobby) who loved her grandmother with all her heart. Great grandson, Alex Greaves with whom she had a special bond with and loved dearly. Her step grandchildren Kevin Brittain (Heather, step great grandsons Elijah, Aiden, Kyle), Jeff Brittain (Laura), Misty Hoxsey, (Great grandson Michael). Brothers Doug Ammons, Ron Ammons, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bonus family of the Fink’s, Monroe’s, and Delgado’s. She was dearly loved by her sister-in-law’s Susan, Gerri and Cindy who loved her laugh and smile.

She was preceded in death by her son Kelley Fitzgerald, parents, grandparents and her older brother Willard Ammons.

A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Park, Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 18, 2025, from 11 am – 5 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Young at Heart Senior Center or plant some Yellow Daffodils in her memory.